Jess Anderson has joined the Baker & Cole real estate team, providing attention to detail that will give her clients the edge.
Jess has been an active member of the Coffee County Community for several years. Aside from residing in Knoxville to attend college, Jess has always called Tullahoma, home. Her prior work and academia have garnered diverse talents, as well as well-rounded experiences to aid in her success as a new real estate agent. Jess’s honest nature and down-to-earth attitude communicates to her clients that she genuinely cares.
Jess graduated from Coffee County Central High and studied Forensic Anthropology for 2 years at University of TN, Knoxville. Some would say Jess is a “Jack-of-All-Trades.” She has worked as a Yoga & Water Aerobics Instructor, Mixologist, Daycare Worker, Criminal Justice Intern for the Manchester Police Department, and has provided Music Festival Venue Security. When Jess isn’t on the clock, she enjoys hobbies such as: hiking, gardening, spending time with her dog, collecting miniature items, going to concerts, interior decorating, refinishing furniture, up-cycling clothing, painting and other forms of art.
“Having great attention to details, Jess is able to give her clients an edge when it comes to finding ideal properties which best suit their needs,” Baker & Cole said in their announcement. “Whether you are wanting to advertise your property with the most pristine techniques or buy the home of your dreams, Jess is determined to help. Her primary focus is currently on residential property sales and purchases. However, Jess plans to offer clients property management and interior design options. She’s only a call/text/email away! Connect with Jess to discuss your specific needs and to learn more about what she can do for you.”