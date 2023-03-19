3A - Weichert Realtors Joe Orr and Associates.jpg

Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates has been named to the prestigious Premier Client Group (PCG) by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., earning distinction as one of the top-producing companies in the national franchise system in 2022 for the Tullahoma office.

The Weichert affiliate is one of only 31 companies – out of over 250 from the Weichert national franchise system – named to this elite group of real estate brokerages. PCG members are identified based on outstanding sales performance in 2022.