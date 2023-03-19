Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates has been named to the prestigious Premier Client Group (PCG) by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., earning distinction as one of the top-producing companies in the national franchise system in 2022 for the Tullahoma office.
The Weichert affiliate is one of only 31 companies – out of over 250 from the Weichert national franchise system – named to this elite group of real estate brokerages. PCG members are identified based on outstanding sales performance in 2022.
“We are proud to honor Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates as one of our system’s top-performing companies,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “Their team’s dedicated customer-first philosophy and ability to find innovative solutions for their clients have been instrumental to their continued success.”
Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates and other PCG members demonstrate the success that can be achieved when integrating the innovative technology, tools, management systems, marketing strategies, and training programs that Weichert provides with their own expertise and resources. Business, sales, and marketing techniques developed by PCG members are often shared with other Weichert affiliates around the country to help owners provide the best real estate service in their respective communities.
“The team at Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates has truly embraced our technology, tools, and resources while setting a great example for other companies in our system on how to build and grow a successful brokerage,” added Scavone. “We are very fortunate to have their talented team as part of our Weichert family.”
Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information about the company, visit www.weichertjoeorr.com.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey and has affiliate offices serving over 370 markets in 43 states. Weichert offers the backing of a nationally recognized brand, as well as industry-leading technology, tools, management systems, marketing strategies and training programs to help affiliates gain a competitive edge over their competition.