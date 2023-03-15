John Conlee

Legendary country singer John Conlee is all set to bring his chart topping hits like “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Common Man” to McMinnville for an evening of live music at The Park Theater Saturday, April 7 presented by On Fire Concerts.

It has been 45 years since Conlee scored his first number-one album with 1978’s “Rose Colored Glasses,” but he still enjoys singing the iconic song.