Community members will have the opportunity to work with Judith Condon on Sunday, Sept. 26 as she continues her art show at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee Gallery which will run through the end of the month.
She will offer an afternoon workshop in the clay studio where participants will make radial, geometric relief tiles to be kiln fired. Contact Gallery Director, Rachel Malde (sasgallery@sasweb.org) for more information or to register for the workshop. An artist reception will be held on Sept. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee Gallery. All are invited to attend.
Visual artist and SAS parent Judith Condon produces innovative, exceptional visual art in both ceramics and mixed media photography. Her ceramic busts elicit conversations about aging, beauty, youth, and the many layers a person reveals over time. Condon’s photographs are layered as well, with gold and silver leaf, images of sewing machines emerging from abandoned silos, and photographs of cracks overlaid on tree branches, rivers, and pathways.
Judith is dedicated to helping others tell their stories through art. She has taught art for more than 30 years, and has led ceramics workshops throughout the southeastern United States and in New Mexico. She currently resides in Sewanee, Tennessee, where she works as an artist and educator.
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School, an Episcopal boarding and day school in Sewanee, Tenn., is committed to arts education and creativity. In addition to offering a wide range of courses and afternoon programs in the visual and performing arts, SAS welcomes professional artists throughout the year for gallery exhibitions, performances, and workshops. The school is also home to Shakerag Workshops, a residential summer arts program for adults.
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School requires masks in all campus buildings.