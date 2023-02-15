Barbara Keen

Local stained glass artist Barbara Keen looks over a work in progress of a bluebird at her home studio outside Tullahoma. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

From a red pickup truck hauling a load of pumpkins to a large work featuring hot air balloons in flight, stained glass artist Barbara Keen has been crafting these colorful works of art for the last 20 years.

Keen said she first got an interest in making stained glass art about 20 years ago.

Barbara Keen stained glass window

A large stained glass window depicting hot air balloons in flight is one of the pieces Barbara Keen has made for her own home.