The 12th annual 41A Music Festival returns to rock Tullahoma this Saturday, Sept. 24, at Grider Stadium, and the Highland Rim Kiwanis is inviting everyone in the area to be a part of the fun and help to raise money for children’s charities in Tullahoma.
The free, family friendly event is the largest fundraiser for the club, which supports children’s charities in the area in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The money raised at the event is divided among the various charities that the Kiwanis assists with throughout the year. Over the years of hosting the festival, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has raised over $150,000 to put back into the community and organizations that directly benefit the children in the area.
This year’s lineup will feature five, high energy bands: kicking off the event from 2 to 3 p.m. will be Chase Clanton & Vintage Vibes; Stagger Moon Band will follow up from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Utopia from 5 – 6 p.m.; then the Mötley Crüe tribute band Motley Inc will kick start the heart from 6:30 -7:45 p.m.; the final act of the evening will be the Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks will have the crowd jumping from 8:15 – 10 p.m.
The sponsors of the 41A Festival this year are L&H Distributing, Cherokee Distributing Company, the City of Tullahoma, NAS, Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr and Associates, London’, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Jacob’s, Barrett Construction, Brent Myers Construction Inc., Lester, Greene, McCord & Thoma Insurance, Cubic, Coca-Cola, FirstBank, DKI and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Grider Stadium is located at 200 Big Springs Ave. in Tullahoma, behind Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School. For more updates about the festival, visit the 41A Music Festival—Highland Rim Kiwanis’ Facebook page.