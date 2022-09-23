41A returns

The 12th annual 41A Music Festival returns to rock Tullahoma this Saturday, Sept. 24, at Grider Stadium, and the Highland Rim Kiwanis is inviting everyone in the area to be a part of the fun and help to raise money for children’s charities in Tullahoma.

The free, family friendly event is the largest fundraiser for the club, which supports children’s charities in the area in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The money raised at the event is divided among the various charities that the Kiwanis assists with throughout the year. Over the years of hosting the festival, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has raised over $150,000 to put back into the community and organizations that directly benefit the children in the area.