Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.
Roberts currently serves as a preceptor in bio-identical hormone therapy for Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee. She is a diplomat and fellow with the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Roberts serves as the health professional member of Coffee County Teen Pregnancy Prevention as well as a board member of Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
She is a 1990 graduate of Belmont University, where she studied biology. Roberts earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1994.
She completed her residency at Marcrom's Pharmacy in Manchester, Tennessee in 1995. Roberts began her pharmacy career as a staff pharmacist for Marcrom's Pharmacy and American Home Patient. Her love for the profession and patients prompted her decision to expand her pharmacy practice to provide bio-identical hormone therapy in 2012 which has expanded to the role of a functional/integrative health provider in 2016. These innovative practice models were all developed within the community pharmacy setting at Marcrom's Pharmacy. She has played an integral part in assisting thousands of patients regarding hormone health and wellness.
Serving as an advocate for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians for over 20 years as a part of the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network, Roberts has invested in the recovery of hundreds of individuals who are struggling or have struggled with dependency and addiction. Her volunteer service, compassion, and assistance with each of these individuals will have an impact spanning into future generations. She has lectured on drug diversion, addiction, and ethics at Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, Belmont University College of Pharmacy and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
The Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year Award is named in honor of Tom C. Sharp, Sr., who served as TPA's chief executive officer for 30 years, and his son, Tom C. Sharp, Jr., who served as TPA's chief executive officer for 30 years following his father's tenure. TPA congratulates Dr. Roberts for her outstanding work and contributions to patient care, leadership, and pharmacy education and practice.