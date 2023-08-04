Kim Roberts

Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor. 

Roberts currently serves as a preceptor in bio-identical hormone therapy for Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee. She is a diplomat and fellow with the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Roberts serves as the health professional member of Coffee County Teen Pregnancy Prevention as well as a board member of Unity Medical Center in Manchester. 