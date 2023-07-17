Ascend Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Tullahoma, has announced the promotion of Kristy Harris to associate financial advisor on the Ascend Retirement and Investment Services (ARISe) wealth management team.
In her new role, Harris will develop and execute retirement and investment plans for members in the Murfreesboro, Columbia and Spring Hill locations.
“Kristy is a valued member of the Ascend Retirement and Investment Services family,” said Janet Wooten, Ascend Federal Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Retail Investment. “We are excited to have Kristy in this new role as her experience, knowledge and expertise will provide our members with access to professional investment services and products in the areas she will serve.”
Previously, Harris served as a sales assistant at Ascend Retirement & Investment Services. In this role, she assisted financial advisors with member needs, opening accounts, trades and scheduling.
I am thankful for this opportunity to step into my new role as associate financial advisor and help members plan for their financial futures,” said Harris. “I look forward to contributing to Ascend Retirement and Investment Service’s continued growth and being located at one of the most-loved financial institutions in Middle Tennessee.”
Harris earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. In addition, she is designated as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CPRC) by the College for Financial Planning.
Ascend Retirement and Investment Services offers experienced, knowledgeable professionals or representatives to help Ascend Federal Credit Union members build a strategy that works for their desires and goals. Ascend Retirement and Investment Services professionals or representatives can assist with evaluating and establishing asset protection through insurance needs analysis, accumulating future assets such as saving and investing for education and retirement, and managing wealth to assist in legacy and estate conservation. The professionals or representatives help members build a tailored financial roadmap that works within their individual life goals. Learn more at https://ascend.org/retirement-and-investing/retirement-and-investment-planning.