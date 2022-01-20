The Manchester Public Library was filled with local area authors, including a familiar face from The Tullahoma News, Saturday morning for its annual signing event. Executive Editor Duane Sherrill joined more than a dozen area authors in the library’s adult reading program kickoff Jan. 15.
Sherrill has penned half a dozen crime thrillers under his pseudonym R.D. Sherrill and is currently awaiting the release of his newest novel “Second Floor.” The latest R.D. Sherrill original is set in a fictional White House and involves a presidential assassination. The novel is set to be released in February.
The Manchester signing event is just one of probably hundreds of author signing events he’s attended since he first started writing novels in 2016. He’s attended the Manchester event every year it’s been held since his first novel came out, as well.
Events like that offer great opportunities to meet other authors, catching up with previous contacts and learning new things.
“You learn stuff once in a while, too, as far as marketing books,” Sherrill said. “You learn about the cover art and internet sales. That’s the big way to make money, as far as writing.”
According to Erica Patterson, a librarian at the Manchester Library, the program is a popular one at the library and one that patrons look forward to. The library also uses the event to kick off its adult reading program each year.
“It gets the local authors involved and gets their names out there, so I think it’s good for them,” she said of the authors involved in the event.
This year’s event saw plenty of returning authors stop by the library, but Patterson said she also checked in several first-time participants, including Jane Clouse Lusk, who published her first book, a nonfiction memoir about her family and Coffee County history, “Mama Said: Don’t Y’all Forget” and Rick Vella, who published a children’s book, “The Silly Situation That Made Samuel Smile.”
Vella’s book is a story he wrote while in the hospital for an illness in 2019, he told The News.
“I kind of put this little book together with the alliteration of the letter S,” he said. “I love the letter S. It’s a neat letter. I made it about sloths, because they’re such a unique animal and, of course, it’s the letter S as well.”
He said what made him want to write a children’s book is his appreciation for the honesty of children.
“I love the openness of children; they’re just so raw and real,” he said. “I’m kind of a big kid at heart anyway, and so I’ve always written goofy things, and I wanted to connect with people in that way as well.”
Vella said the event was a “really neat” experience that allowed him to meet other “incredible” authors from the local area.
“It’s been neat meeting them,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
Lusk was equally impressed with the event, though she admitted to feeling a bit out of her element. As a first-time author whose book only came out in August 2021, Lusk said she just wanted to impart some wisdom into her grandchildren.
Her inspiration for writing came when she realized her grandchildren lacked the world wisdom she and her siblings learned growing up in rural Coffee County, including how to de-feather a turkey.
“They didn’t know anything about killing hogs; they didn’t know anything about washing in a wash tub—washing clothes or taking a bath in a round tub—or hauling and heating the water in a reservoir on our cook stove,” she said. “We did all of that, and so I wanted them to know about it, so I wrote it down.”
In putting her memories to paper, Lusk said she was able to remember things about the county and her family both, things that she had forgotten she did or seen or heard. She also enlisted the help of her siblings in curating more memories, which yielded her more lessons she never knew growing up.
“There are lots of things I learned about my family, and I’m glad I wrote it, because it took me three years,” she said.
While some of her siblings weren’t terribly interested in telling their family’s story, Lusk said her brother, Charlie, and sister, Joyce, were of great help in curating all the memories poured into the story. Of course, Lusk joked, now that her book has published, her other siblings are more keen to add their own memories to the story, which Lusk said she may put into a second story.
“Now that it’s out, they’re wishing they had told me more,” she said.
Lusk had as part of his display a handmade quilt put together from cross-stitched squares representing her family and its history. Many of the tales represented in the quilt made it into her book, including a family trip to Florida when she was a child.
“It’s my life,” she said of the quilt and the book.