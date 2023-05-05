The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club is offering a night full of music, food and fun with the third annual “Live on the Lawn” to benefit the Blue Monarch, 5 Loaves 4 Kids and other local charities.
“Live on the Lawn” will take place on the grounds of South Jackson Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale from now until May 15 and cost $55 per person or $100 for two. Tickets can be bought through any GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club member, at Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates, at 309 S. Jackson St.
Attendees will enjoy a concert on the lawn featuring the band A Slice of American Pie that will be performing on the patio stage. Admission includes a souvenir picnic bag, box dinner(s), water(s) and drink ticket(s). Additional wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for sale, and there will be a small live auction. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and not to bring any outside food or drink. In case of rain, the event will take place indoors.
The band, A Slice of American Pie, plays classic rock and some country from favorite artists like Simon & Garfunkel, the Beatles, the Eagles and more. They are the First Friday Jam Host at Arnold AFB and also perform at many venues including: Hanks Honky Tonk in Murfreesboro, Hard Dock Café at Tims Ford Lake, Ole Shed Brewing Company and so on. Attendees are encouraged to relax, enjoy the entertainment or even join in on the fun as A Slice of American Pie will be happy to play requests from their playlist of over 130 songs.
GFWC Centennial Woman's Club of Tullahoma has supported over 30 groups and organization in the Tullahoma area by providing donations, volunteer hours and other projects to help the community. The club is currently 31 members strong, and meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma Woman's Club building at 709 Wilson Ave., from August through May. Any new or prospective members are always welcomed to attend.