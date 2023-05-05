Live on the Lawn

The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club is offering a night full of music, food and fun with the third annual “Live on the Lawn” to benefit the Blue Monarch, 5 Loaves 4 Kids and other local charities.

“Live on the Lawn” will take place on the grounds of South Jackson Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale from now until May 15 and cost $55 per person or $100 for two. Tickets can be bought through any GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club member, at Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates, at 309 S. Jackson St.

