Motlow State Community College has announced that live student theatre is returning to the Moore County campus this month.
Motlow theatre students will present “Metamorphoses” on April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. in Power’s Auditorium inside Eoff Hall. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free to Motlow students with a valid student ID, and $5 for the general public. To reserve a seat, contact Motlow Humanities Secretary Daisy Martienez at 931-393-1700.
Join the cast of talented artists on a winding journey through ancient Greece as the story, based on Ovid’s epic poem “Metamorphoses,” tells the origins of people’s favorite Grecian myths with a comedic twist.
The cast includes Lana Bassel as Midas’s daughter and others; Alexandria Bradford as Zeus and others; Ethan Cusick as Philemon and others; Shayna-Raye Funderburk as Poseidon and others; Madelyn Hansen as Midas and others; Violet Hendricks as Alcyone and others; Gloria Jacobs as Bacchus and others; Sarah Reece as Erisichton’s mother and others; Keiry Tenorio-Vargas as Eurydice and others; and Zoe Zielinski as Psyche and others.
Prepare to be dazzled by the brilliant state design crafted by theatre virtuoso Kenton Jones and the masterful supervision of accomplished director and Motlow Associate Professor of Speech and Theatre Emily Seal.
Seal is joined by crew members David Bethea, musical director, and Kenton Jones, scenic design.