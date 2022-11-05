2A - United Way.jpg
Lifeworks Media

The United Way of Hwy 55 recently hosted an event at Boskey’s Grille and invited local businesses from the three counties they serve: Coffee, Moore, and Warren to learn about UW and the different ways to get involved.

The event included a nice dinner and presentation with invited speakers. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Hwy 55, opened the evening speaking about the different ways United Way supports our community. Abraham stated, “United Way works with companies, governments, nonprofits, and other organizations to address complex challenges. Our partners contribute more than money. Their ideas, volunteer power, in-kind support and more are helping build stronger, more resilient communities.”