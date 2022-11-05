The United Way of Hwy 55 recently hosted an event at Boskey’s Grille and invited local businesses from the three counties they serve: Coffee, Moore, and Warren to learn about UW and the different ways to get involved.
The event included a nice dinner and presentation with invited speakers. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Hwy 55, opened the evening speaking about the different ways United Way supports our community. Abraham stated, “United Way works with companies, governments, nonprofits, and other organizations to address complex challenges. Our partners contribute more than money. Their ideas, volunteer power, in-kind support and more are helping build stronger, more resilient communities.”
She continued by saying, “United Way of Hwy 55 protects donated dollars by our allocation process and those funds stay in our community helping those in need. One in eight people face hunger. That is why we give funds to The Storehouse and Community Table this year. We also have assisted families with food boxes. Public school data during the 2018-2019 school year shows that an estimated 19,747 public school students experienced homelessness over the course of the year. Some people are just one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness. That is why we give funds to The Shepherd’s House and Homeless of McMinnville Effort (HOME) this year. We have assisted with hotels, gas cards, rent, and utilities as well. And support The Tullahoma Winter Shelter program. Every year we give funds to different local nonprofits to continue supporting needed missions in our community.”
Abraham also explained a great resource called 2-1-1. “2-1-1 is a free and confidential hotline that is 24 hours a day. You will receive a real person that can guide you to local resources such as housing, utility assistance, legal aid, transportation, and more. Simply dial 211.”
Abraham continued by saying, “Many people in need may be our neighbors, co-workers, anyone. You never know who is struggling and needing support. And we want to support local missions that serve those in need every year. This year we have chosen 19 local nonprofits that fill different missions in our community.”
Other speakers for the evening included Michele Simmons, UWHWY55 Board Chair, who spoke about the ways to get involved and “Live United”.
Simmons explained, “The three ways to support our mission is to Give, Advocate, and Volunteer. And we need businesses and individual support to be able to make an even bigger impact.”
Wanda Strayhorn, Director of CASA Works, and Sheila Fann, Director of HOME, spoke about their mission and how UW has supported it. They both shared heartfelt and impactful stories. A few businesses that have been a part of the employee payroll program were invited to speak.
Wayne Monteith, President/GM of NAS, stated “NAS joined the employee payroll program in 2017 and our employees have donated over $179,000. Our goal is to share with our employees about United Way of Hwy 55 and the importance of giving back to the community. We are a proud continued partner.”
Tullahoma Utilities Authority Vice-President Brian Coate explained the importance of giving to United Way of Hwy 55 and how they have raised over $76,000 since 2007. Clint Insell from Cherokee Distributing also spoke about why they give and have given a total of $20,000 in the past two years towards United Way of Hwy 55 to support local missions and projects. All 3 businesses received awards in recognition of their appreciated contributions and support to United Way of Hwy 55. Abraham states, “We could not make as big of an impact without the support from local businesses and individuals.” Dot Foods Regional GM, Rich Raham and his wife joined the evening and Rich spoke about their support for United Way and future support for UWHWY55. Dot Foods had their groundbreaking of the 13th US Distribution Center in Manchester in August. Dot Foods presented $120,000 to local schools and nonprofits. As well as gave truckloads of food to local food pantries to help feed those in need in our community.
The evening closed with the presentation of United Way of Hwy 55 Board Members: Michele Simmons, Ashley Wright, Michelle Carmack, Bertha Smith, Wayne Monteith, Monty Hawkins, Ryan Andrews, Ashley Franklin, Marsha Hale, Gloria Humphrey, and Pamela Barnes. The goal of the night was to share about United Way to form new donors and partnerships.
Abraham closed with, “It was a lovely evening surrounded by community members that took the time out of their schedules to listen and learn. We are so blessed to be a part of a community that cares and Lives United.”
If your business would like to learn more about United Way of Hwy 55 and how to get involved contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org.