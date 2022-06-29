What began as a curious thought while watching “Gunsmoke” reruns has grown into a book deal - with a second on the way - for a local author who just penned a biography on the actor who voiced Norman Bates’ mom in “Psycho.”
Lona Bailey’s book “Uncredited,” published by Bear Manor Media, is the authoritative biography of Virginia Gregg.
Bailey said that Gregg is a quintessential uncredited actor -- that person who’s so familiar, but you can’t place what she’s played in.
Bailey ran across Gregg’s performances watching “Gunsmoke” during the pandemic.
“I kept seeing this face and I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s the same person or not,’ “Bailey said.
Gregg’s career wasn’t documented very well, Bailey said, so the Manchester author had to play detective to trace a Hollywood career that actively avoided the limelight.
“She wasn’t really a star like we think of a star. But her work was so vast and she was very versatile. I think that was something really unique about her. It leaves you arguing with yourself, is that the same actress? It surely looks like the same person,” Bailey said.
Gregg got her start playing a double bass viola, part of the very first all-female orchestra, a pioneer in a way ahead of her time. From there, Gregg moved to radio and then into acting in TV and film.
“What was interesting about her was that she was totally comfortable being a supporting actress, and never wanted to be the star. She just kinda disappeared into these smaller roles,” Bailey said.
But Gregg was never typecast. Some episodes she’d might be a hillbilly, the next a socialite.
Bailey’s web searches came back light, so she contacted Gregg’s hometown historical society and jackpot. Harrisburg Ill., much like Manchester in size and population, is home to one of Gregg’s living sons.
“He was thrilled when I reached out to him that someone remembered his mom and wanted to do a piece on her,” Bailey said.
The Gregg heir was a wealth of information and connections.
As those connections grew, the project shifted to eventually become a book pitch. Bailey first got in contact with Society to Preserve and Encourage Radio Drama, Variety and Comedy (SPERDVAC) for their archives. The SPERDVAC people suggested she speak with a Bear Manor publisher.
At this point Bailey only had about 10 pages of rough draft typed out, yet the reply was quick and Bailey was soon contracted to write the book.
The text was set to release on Gregg’s birthday, March 6, but some personal crises over the last year forced some delays.
Bailey is working now on a biography for Betty Lou Gerson, the voice actor to famously voiced Cruella de Vil in the cartoon “101 Dalmatians.” The biography on the Chattanooga-born actor is due out sometime next year.
“Uncredited” is available at Bear Manor Media, Amazon, and an audio book may be in the works.