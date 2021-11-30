Tullahoma author M.R. Chaney has released a Nashville-based World War 3 Thriller, “A Vision To Die For.”
The story follows one man who will do whatever it takes to rescue the love of his life from behind enemy lines. It’s an epic twist-filled tale of survival and righteous vengeance. Harry is tossed directly into the inferno of war and has no choice but to team up with a ragtag group of friends, various rebels, musicians and National Guardsmen to fight back against the invading force. As enemy soldiers squeeze them deeper into the city, will their semi-automatic weapons, vengeance and C-4 stash be enough to drive the invaders from the city? Will anyone make it out alive? Or are they all doomed?
M.R. Chaney graduated from Tullahoma High School in 2003 and received a bachelor’s degree at MTSU in 2010 after three semesters at Motlow and a couple of years playing in bands. As a former screenwriter and filmmaker, the ability to go straight to market without dealing with the hassle of film production and distribution is what drove Chaney to begin writing novels. Now, he’ll never turn back. He’s a novelist for life.
With this novel, his writing has taken a serious turn from the comedy screenplays and pilots before it. Chaney grew up hearing stories of how his grandfather, Harold Chaney, was one of two men from his company of 250 who survived Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. At some point in the future, Chaney plans to write that story.
“A Vision To Die” For is available now on Amazon (Kindle and Paperback)—search for it under books.