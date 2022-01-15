Local author David Hazelwood of Normandy has just finished a five year research and writing project that has resulted in the just released cookbook “Cooking Southern - Recipes and Their History”. David and Claudia Hazelwood owned and operated the historic Cortner Mill Restaurant located on the Duck River in Normandy for twenty-seven years. In addition to their fine dining restaurant’s recipes, he has contributed Depression era recipes discovered in a box of family memorabilia. These recipes appeared in his out-of-print cookbook “Miss Lizzie’s Heirlooms”, which was a collection of his Kentucky grandmother’s hand-written recipes in a memorandum book.
Author David G Smith’s family founded and operated Nashville’s iconic Satsuma Tea Room from 1918 to 2004. Smith’s research also began by opening a box of old cookbooks belonging to his Aunt Arlene Zeigler, founder of Satuma. The notes made in the margins of the recipes she used and most of her recipes in Satsuma’s five out-of-print cookbooks are included in “Cooking Southern”. Her food stains on the pages couldn’t be included.
Hazelwood and Smith are true Southerners and have drawn on their decades of experiences as Middle Tennessee restauranteurs and years of recipe collecting to write and compile their book. “Cooking Southern” is much more than a book collection of historic food recipes that were used during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. This cookbook answers questions like, why do Southerners eat what they eat and cook the ways they do. How did the Civil War impact their choices of ingredients? Why did grits become a Southern staple, but was ignored in the North?
Owing to the ravages of the American Civil War, cornbread, black-eyed peas, and hominy turned into commonplace Southern staples. We are all recipients of these other historic Southern culinary contributions, even including what we now call “soul food” today. You will also be the beneficiary as you explore this book’s more than 1,800 historic recipes creating your own version of “Cooking Southern”.
The book explores deeper into the inherent growth of the Southern personae by way of their foods and, by extension, their very community. In the early days of the American South, without, al the intermingling of skills and know-how of Native Americans, enslaved Africans transported to our shores, and European settlers, who immigrated to the South in search of a better life, we would not have come to eat turnip greens, okra, sweet potatoes, benne seed cakes, grits, jambalaya, roux, syllabub, scones, shortnin’ bread and chocolate, along with sweet tea, fried chicken, biscuits, hush puppies and even a mint julep. Did all of these develop from meeting basic needs or perhaps, did all expand just from the desire of pure pleasure.
Hazelwood has authored six other books, including two other cookbooks. Hazelwood and Smith will be autographing books at Tullahoma’s Yellow Tulip design on Saturday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info on Hazelwood’s works visit wufu3.com.