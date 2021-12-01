For the month of December, the Nunn family are welcoming Tullahomans back to the old Dr Pepper Building at 420 E. Lauderdale St. for their third annual Christmas wonderland.
The wonderland will be open from 4 – 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays starting this Friday, Dec. 3, until the last weekend before Christmas. The event is free for everyone, and all the children who come will receive a free Christmas gift.
According to organizer David Nunn, the Christmas wonderland has expanded with new areas for attendees to explore. Some of these areas included a winter forest and a little village that has a candy and ski shop they built handmade. Like last year, the wonderland will still be two rooms for everyone to be able to walk around.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Nunn said. “It’s amazing when you walk in there.”
Nunn said they do not take donations for the wonderland and spend their own money since it is for the children. He added they saw and gave gifts to about 180 children last year, which he said for some of them that would be their only gift under the tree.
“It was amazing we were able to do that,” Nunn said. “We love it and as long as the city will let us and the Lord provides us we’re going to keep doing it.”
Just as last year, there will be COVID precautions in place like hand sanitizing stations and masks available.
There will also be snacks, ice cream and homemade fruit punch available for attendees, and children will also get the chance to meet Santa Claus, played by Jack Nunn, where he will be interacting with the children as he guides them around to all the displays.