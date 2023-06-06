Hice 73rd Anniversary

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than five percent of all marriages last 50 years and a much smaller number survive 60 years, but Joseph Carl Hice, age 93, and Mary Frances Hice, age 88, have defied those statistics. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Friday, June 2.

Joseph and Mary Frances grew up in the Tullahoma and Estill Springs areas. His parents are the late Onmon and Florence Hise and her parents are the late William and Dora Mae Sanders.

