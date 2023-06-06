According to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than five percent of all marriages last 50 years and a much smaller number survive 60 years, but Joseph Carl Hice, age 93, and Mary Frances Hice, age 88, have defied those statistics. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Friday, June 2.
Joseph and Mary Frances grew up in the Tullahoma and Estill Springs areas. His parents are the late Onmon and Florence Hise and her parents are the late William and Dora Mae Sanders.
They were married on June 2, 1950, in Ringgold, Georgia, and began their life together in Tullahoma. They reside in Franklin County and raised three daughters, Betty Branch (Steve), Bobbie Steverson (James) and Bonnie Stafford (Jerry Dean).
Their extended family includes four grandchildren, Adam Chase (Christy) Branch, Justin Alan Dunn, the late April Dawn Branch and the late Joseph William Stafford. They also have a great-granddaughter and several step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Joseph and Mary Frances worked at the Tullahoma Genesco factory, one of Tennessee’s largest employers, until it closed. Joseph also served his country in the National Guard.
Mary Frances has worked in several other factories, and Joseph ran a saw mill for years before going to work at Wisco in Tullahoma where he eventually retired.
The couple’s children say their dad is good at fixing things and really has a soft spot for his “pets” which includes hummingbirds and really anything else that wanders or flies over to the house.
They say their mom is a great cook and makes excellent pies, chicken and dressing. They regularly attend New Center Grove Christ of Christ and enjoy cooking together and watching old western movies.
Betty, Bobbie and Bonnie are delighted that their parents have a successful marriage and say they love them very, very much. They say the secret to their parents’ long marriage is plain — enduring love.
“Mom and Dad have been through a lot over the years, but their love carries them through,” Bonnie said.
Joseph and Mary Frances feel blessed and they continue to live out their everyday advice: “Never go to bed angry, always let the other one know you love them and keep God in your life every day.”