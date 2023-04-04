Tree distribution
Photo provided

A mass distribution of bare-root trees and saplings took place at South Jackson Civic Center this past month in honor of Tennessee Tree Day. Over 400 saplings were distributed by the local Tullahoma Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in collaboration with The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC).

Trees were shipped from the Tennessee Department of Forestry nurseries that are in various parts of the state.  The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) serves as the distributor to sites in all 49 counties.  DAR members personally handed out the saplings to people who ordered them on the TEC website. So far, over 822,000 saplings have been distributed since 2007, making this the largest of its kind in the eastern United States hence the designation of Tennessee Tree Day.

Tags

Recommended for you