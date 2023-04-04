A mass distribution of bare-root trees and saplings took place at South Jackson Civic Center this past month in honor of Tennessee Tree Day. Over 400 saplings were distributed by the local Tullahoma Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in collaboration with The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC).
Trees were shipped from the Tennessee Department of Forestry nurseries that are in various parts of the state. The Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) serves as the distributor to sites in all 49 counties. DAR members personally handed out the saplings to people who ordered them on the TEC website. So far, over 822,000 saplings have been distributed since 2007, making this the largest of its kind in the eastern United States hence the designation of Tennessee Tree Day.
The survival rate for the trees, according to TEC, is about 80%. However, this year distribution of Cherrybark Oak orders had to be cancelled as, for unknown reasons, they died at the nursery prior to shipping. TEC substituted Red Oak for those orders. All species are native to Tennessee.
At South Jackson Civic Center, DAR members bundled the saplings for each order and stayed for pickup in the parking lot at the Center. The largest order was for Christina Evangelista who is trying to plant a tree canopy on a hillside. Not all orders were for Tullahoma. Many people came from neighboring communities to pick up their trees.
The most popular order is for Dogwood, but the Oaks are a close second. Others are Black Cherry, Buttonbush, Elderberry, Indigo Bush, Pecan, Redbud, Tulip Poplar, Virginia Pine an Wild Plum.
Conservation Chair for DAR, Cathy Conley, organized the event, a first-time activity for the Chapter. Other members who participated were: Rosemary Crabtree, Amy Kimball, Rosie Graham, Susan Hadaway, Marquita Masuda, and Susan Harris. The Tullahoma DAR Chapter Regent is Kathryn Hopkins.