Local hip-hop performers Jacob “Rogue” Johnston and Dominick “Dom” Sanchez of the group JD & Rogue opened for T.I. in Colorado on Sunday.
The duo partnered to audition for the annual Taste of Fort Collins. Each year there are two days with two headliners, one rock and one hip-hop. Saturday’s headliner was Collective Soul and T.I. Sunday.
The community voted who was the opening acts. Voters could vote once every hour and at the end of the voting period, JD & Rogue was on top, beating out 20 other groups.
They performed for a sold out event with over 10,000 guests.
The musical sound of JD & Rogue is a mix of mainstream hip-hop and pop, feel good music -- tunes, Johnston says you can roll down the windows and drive to. Their music spreads a message of love.
Dom won last year’s contest to open for Nelly.
“We’ve been best friends for three or four years. We met through music,” Johnston said.
In anticipation for the contest in Colorado, the pair was interviewed on Everyday Joe’s program.
Johnston said he’s been making music for about 10 years now, having dropped his first song when he was 12. He owns No Sleep Studios in Estill Springs that specializes in live music, productions audio engineering and DJ work.
“We just kinda clicked and have bonded since,” Johnston said.
JD & Rogue will perform in the Bonnaroo campground this weekend.