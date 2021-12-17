A Tullahoma High School alumnus who served as the vice president of propulsion engineering at SpaceX recently visited his alma mater to deliver life and career advice to current THS students.
Will Heltsley, a 2000 THS graduate and former valedictorian, has plenty of honors and accolades to his name. In addition to being named valedictorian, Heltsley was a member of National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta, was a National Merit Scholar, scored a perfect 1600 on his SAT and was named a USA Today All-American Award recipient. He also played in the Tullahoma High School Marching Band and served as the editor of the old school newspaper, The Echo.
Following his graduation from THS, Heltsley earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology with honors, then a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He then spent three years analyzing, building and operating a test facility at Stanford to study ignition and combustion in supersonic crossflows and has published several papers on the subject.
Heltsley’s main claim to fame for his speech at THS was his time at SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services and communications corporation founded by electric vehicle magnate Elon Musk. He first joined the company in 2009 and most recently served as the vice president of propulsion engineering. During his time with SpaceX, Heltsley was responsible for the design, development, manufacturing and test and flight operation of the company’s portfolio of large liquid propellant rocket engines, including the Merlin and Raptor engine families.
Heltsley and his team completed the first certification accrued flight of a commercially developed engine in coordination with NASA. Under his leadership, the Merlin Family achieved a test in-flight heritage with over 6,600 engine starts and half a million seconds of operating time across more than 650 engines. He also developed a highly reliable flight heritage of over 850 flights, a record that is unmatched by any other orbital-class engine in American history.
“I can’t thank Will enough for coming to speak here at Tullahoma High School,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said of Heltsley. “His message was extremely relatable to students, and it is wonderful to see the success he has achieved in his career. Having him here allows our students to see firsthand what they can accomplish. His presentation was impactful to all who were in the audience. The question/answer session was my favorite. I’m so thankful he was able to be with us at THS.”
THS Principal Jason Quick said Heltsley’s visit gave the students who attended the lecture a living example of their own potential for success after graduation.
“We often talk to students about how they can do incredible things after they leave Tullahoma High School,” he said. “This high school provides a great learning ground for students to acquire skills and knowledge they’ll need to succeed. Will Heltsley embodies exactly what we are talking about when we say things like that. I can think of no better example as far as our alumnus base than Will Helstley.”
During his talk, Heltsley said his desire to explore the field of science began in middle school. After meeting an astronaut while a West Middle School Bobcat, Heltsley said he made his goal in life to become an astronaut himself. At that time, he said, there were only two ways to go about becoming an astronaut: get a Ph.D. to be a scientist or engineer or become a military pilot.
“I wasn’t super interested in the pilot route, so I wanted to make sure that I could go to school, get my Ph. D., which would enable me to be an astronaut later in life,” he said.
On the road to obtaining the advanced degree, Heltsley said he joined as many clubs as possible at THS. While he initially joined the groups to search for new ways to find college scholarships, he was eventually able to explore new interests through them.
“I tried to do as well as I could at those because I wanted to positions myself to hopefully get scholarships to help me pay to go to college since I couldn’t afford that on my own,” he said. “I was successful in that goal, and that really helped set the stage for what has been the rest of my career. In high school and, if you go to college, there are great opportunities to experiment in different fields, learn about new opportunities and join new clubs. Those things can open up your eyes to opportunities down the road that align with a goal that you already had, and maybe they even become your goal.”
Heltsley impressed the importance of never giving up on goals even when the road to achieving that goal becomes difficult or frustrating.
“The reality is, anything that is very hard to do or is challenging to do is going to take a lot of perseverance,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of effort and a lot of trial and error. If you’re doing something that nobody has ever done before, it’s going to be hard. If it were east, people would have done it already.”
He also discussed his proudest moments at SpaceX.
“The thing that I’m most proud of in my career is that we were the first commercial company to fly people and to fly astronauts,” he said. “Right now, SpaceX is the only way that the United States can get people to orbit. We are doing all of the crew rotations for the International Space Station with American and foreign astronauts. We also started doing commercial crews and private astronauts who have bought a flight. We take them up for a few days and take them down.”
Heltsley ended his talk with a short question-and-answer session, during which he was asked how he felt watching a successful launch.
“I don’t know if there’s a way to describe that feeling,” he said. “It probably feels like when you’ve beat or won something that you’ve been working so hard to win for so long. When we have a big new project that’s successful, it feels like all of the hours, blood, sweat and tears that you put in over the last 10 years have been worth it. It’s a real feeling of accomplishment.”