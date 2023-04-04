On a chilly day during Spring Break, Nathan Brown completed the first in a series of three new murals Madisonville will see in early 2023. As part of a greater Tennessee Arts Commission grant, Monroe Area Council for the Arts (MACA) engaged DMA-events to project-manage two of the three public art installations.

MACA's mission is to promote, develop, and preserve cultural arts activities while reaching underserved populations, in particular the rural communities of Southeast Tennessee. “MACA aims to create such energy with this project that the local schools will bring students downtown to view the mural and [connect] the entire community through the art,” Dr. Laura Mason, president of the MACA Board of Directors, says. East Tennessee Foundation was also a patron of the project.

Tags

Recommended for you