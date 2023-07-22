On June 21, 2023, five adults and ten youth from Scouts BSA Troops 402 and 1581, the only female troop in the Elk River District, both chartered by St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church of Tullahoma set out on an adventure to the Florida National High Adventure Sea Base at the Brinton Environmental Center in the Florida Keys. There they met their mates Nick and Owen, who would be their guides through the adventure. Then they were taught about the history of the Keys and the delicate ecosystem that exists amongst the islands and in the ocean around the coral reefs.

Scout trip 2C.jpg

The next day the two crews made the 5+ mile paddle in Polynesian war canoes to Big Munson Island. There they would be living in a primitive campsite for the next four days and nights with an allotment of food and fresh water that was brought out to the island upon their arrival to better get an understanding of conservation. During that time, they also went snorkeling at Munson Rocks, shark fishing off the floating dock, kayaking in the lagoon, took a hike to explore the island and boarded a fishing vessel to fish in deep waters, where they eat what they caught for supper.

