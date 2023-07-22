On June 21, 2023, five adults and ten youth from Scouts BSA Troops 402 and 1581, the only female troop in the Elk River District, both chartered by St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church of Tullahoma set out on an adventure to the Florida National High Adventure Sea Base at the Brinton Environmental Center in the Florida Keys. There they met their mates Nick and Owen, who would be their guides through the adventure. Then they were taught about the history of the Keys and the delicate ecosystem that exists amongst the islands and in the ocean around the coral reefs.
The next day the two crews made the 5+ mile paddle in Polynesian war canoes to Big Munson Island. There they would be living in a primitive campsite for the next four days and nights with an allotment of food and fresh water that was brought out to the island upon their arrival to better get an understanding of conservation. During that time, they also went snorkeling at Munson Rocks, shark fishing off the floating dock, kayaking in the lagoon, took a hike to explore the island and boarded a fishing vessel to fish in deep waters, where they eat what they caught for supper.
After packing up, cleaning the campsite for the next visitors and making the long paddle back to the Brinton Environmental Center, everyone got a much needed shower and changed into a clean set of clothes that included Hawaiian shirts in preparations for the games and luau that followed. The day concluded with a restful night’s sleep in the air conditioned dorms.
On the final day, everyone said their long good-byes to their mates who over the four days had become more like members of the crews than guides and left early enough to continue the journey to Key West, where they got their pictures with the famous buoy marking the most south eastern point in the continental USA and the mile zero sign. This was followed with shopping and key lime pie before heading to the airport to return home.
