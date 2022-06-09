Motlow State Community College students from Moore County and the surrounding area earned prestigious academic honors for the 2021-22 academic year. The students were recognized at the annual Student Awards Day in late April. Awards include Presidential Scholars (4.0 GPA), top academic department performers, and outstanding student-athletes.
Tullahoma residents honored included Aaron Champion who was conferred they Mathmatics Department Award by Professor Steve Smotherman, Ella Austin who was conferred the Art Award by Professor Brian Robinson and Trisha Cornett who was conferred the President’s Award by Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence.