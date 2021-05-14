Austin Peay State University (APSU) has recognized their incoming first-year Honors students in the prestigious APSU Honors Program. Those honored include Taylor Lorance of Hillsboro, Zoe Mills of Tullahoma and Trenton Stacey of Manchester.
APSU Honors students are competitively selected from incoming freshmen who have earned a 3.5 or better high-school GPA. Honors students engage with a community of high-achieving peers who are driven to excel by expanding their intellectual and social pursuits.
The Honors experience challenges students to meet their potential through interdisciplinary coursework and engagement in co-curricular high-impact activities such as working on research projects with faculty. Honors students go beyond the boundaries of the classroom to create a supportive social and intellectual environment in their campus home, the Honors Commons.