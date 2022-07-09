Local World War II veteran Arthur Hargrove celebrated his 95th birthday on July 6, and he was visited by Tullahoma mayor Ray Knowis, who declared the day a holiday in his honor.
“It’s not often that I get to do this,” the mayor said. “But it sure is an honor.”
Hargrove was born in 1927, in Santa Fe, Tennessee. After spending his youth in Maury County, he underwent Coast Guard training in Florida to aid in the American efforts in World War II. He was in Pacific Theatre of operations when the atomic bomb was dropped on Japan, bringing an end to the war.
“I wound up on a ship in the Philippines, between Leyte and Samar, and the plan was to surround Japan and go in,” he explained. “They didn’t know Truman was going to drop the A-bomb on them. I remember when they dropped the first one, they came on the radio in Tokyo and were telling people their families were killed. MacArthur thought the emperor would sign a peace treaty, but he backed out. Four days later, they dropped the second bomb. When they dropped the second bomb, Japan was ready to negotiate.”
After the end of the war, Hargrove returned to Tennessee. He underwent machine training program, before being hired to work at Arnold Air Force Base, where he worked as the foreman of overhead cranes, staying with the base for 39 years before retiring.