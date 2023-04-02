Residents inside and outside of Tullahoma made the trip to the Tennessee National Guard Armory this past Monday to get a taste of the local flavor at the Taste of Tullahoma Food and Business Expo.
Hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Master of Ceremonies and Coffee County Bank, the event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community.
According TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley, this year’s expo event saw 55 vendors that registered and set up shop with inside and outside the armory with booths.
“It has been an extremely successful event and we are so grateful to everybody for coming out and supporting the event,” Nunley said. “We’re just so glad to see the support from the community, both in our vendors and our participants.”
Some of the new additions to the event included bar tables outside for residents to enjoy their food and drinks and a “Master of Sound” DJ playing music throughout the event.
“Taste of Tullahoma is one of our favorite things that we do all year because there is so much community involvement,” Myra Farr, owner of Master of Ceremonies, said. “This year we are really enjoying it because it is in the spring and we can see everybody again.”
The expo consisted of various corporate and local businesses that can be found in Tullahoma, including: Blessed Be Bakery, Coca Cola Bottling Company, Stolfutz Pretzels, F.I.T Beyond Therapy, City Sandwich Company, Clayton’s Show Store, McAlister’s, American Legion Auxiliary, Pepsi, Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital and so on.
Danielle Carew, Senior VP and community baker of Coffee County Bank, called Taste of Tullahoma a “fabulous event” and said it was a great opportunity for residents and businesses connect with other local businesses and restaurants. She added there were plenty of people outside the community making a stop at Taste of Tullahoma and sees the event growing going forward.
“There was great participation on the actual vendors so they knocked it out of the park.”
Nunley added that hearing the positive compliments throughout the event has helped her, along with Membership Director Tisha Fritz and Marketing and Communications Coordinator Lily Thompson, know that the event was a success.
“This event is a wonderful way to showcase the many area businesses, restaurants and beverage suppliers, Fritz said. “We are so glad to see everyone.”
Thompson added that seeing the turnout of everyone coming out to see what Tullahoma was all about was a feeling of accomplishment of all the work that went into it from the Taste of Tullahoma/Business Expo] committee, sponsors and volunteers.
“It’s great to see the attraction we’re bringing to Tullahoma,” Thompson said.