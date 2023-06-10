This past week the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center opened up “Lowbrow Meets Kustom Kulture,” its newest gallery for the month of June.

The exhibit consisted of artwork from artists Big Toe, Squindo, John Bell, Wes Core, Gary Mizar, Doug DoRr, Candy Weil, Max Grundy, Jeral Tidwell, Fritz Schenck, Daniel Brown, James Owens, Dwayne Vance, Kent Reppert II, Damian X Fulton and so on. The opening reception, held on Saturday, June 3, also featured special guest artist Gary Mizar, formerly of Ed "Big Daddy" Roth Studio.

