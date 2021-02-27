After well over a year of construction, Parkview Senior Living Community finally opened its doors to retirees who want live the affordable luxury life.
Construction for the living community at 1601 Cedar Lane began in the summer of 2019 and was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. However, due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the opening date was back to later in the year.
According to Parkview Senior Living of Tullahoma Director Jenny Comstock, the independent living community opened its doors on Dec. 14.
“We are so excited to be a huge part of Tullahoma, especially all of the seniors in Tullahoma,” Comstock said. “A lot of people don’t realize we’re here.”
Comstock said owner Jay McBride saw a huge need of a retirement-age community in Tullahoma after conducting surveys in the area. There are currently four Parkview Communities in Tennessee with two in Knoxville and one in Maryville.
Parkview Senior Living offers many services for its residents. Some of these services include chef-prepared meals, served in the restaurant-style dining room on the first floor. Comstock said food service for residents is like going to a restaurant and ordering off a menu.
“Every night [the waiting staff] lay out a menu and [the residents] circle what they want and our chef cooks for them,” Comstock said.
Other services include transportation for residents to go to doctor appointments, grocery store trips and so on.
“It’s laid out where you can be as independent or as sociable as possible,” Comstock said.
Along with the large dining room, the living facility also has an activities room to host an assortment of social, recreational and cultural activities like bingo, arts and crafts and so on for residents who want to be active and social.
Parkview Senior Living also has other rooms and activities that residents can participate including a pub, library, parlor, game room, aerobics classes, salon, theater and spa.
“We have a lot of fun here for our retirees,” Comstock said.
The cost of living at Parkview Senior Living ranges from $2,000 to $4,000 a month which covers all the living expenses. Comstock added that it is a retirement living community and not an assisted living community as they do not have a clinical staff and are privately owned.
“It’s more like a retirement resort because it’s affordable luxury living,” Comstock stated.
Currently, Parkview Senior Living has 15 of the 99 apartments rented out, and business has done well despite the setbacks created by the coronavirus. Comstock said due to the virus, Parkview Senior Living hasn’t been able to host a grand opening or open house for everyone to see the living community.
She added the plan is to hopefully host an open house sometime in March, depending on the situation of COVID-19 in the county.
For more, contact Parkview Senior Living at 931-222-4800, email parkviewindependentseniorliving@gmail.com or visit parkviewseniorlivingtn.com..