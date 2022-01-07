Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, located in Tullahoma, has announced that Amanda Lynch successfully completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Fast Track training program. The training helps quickly bring new and existing Weichert affiliated agents up to speed on the latest information, resources and technology available to real estate professionals to help them effectively list, promote and sell properties and offer legendary service to their clients.
“Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help them start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible.”
Program participants learn best practices to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer’s attention and list properties to sell quickly. Agents that complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.
Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, please contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or orrjoe@realtracs.com. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.” Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2021 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 370 markets in 41 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com. Each Weichert® franchised office is independently owned and operated.