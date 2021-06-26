The 3rd annual Lynchburg Music Fest will be returning to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping and also a rodeo.
They have announced their final artist lineup for this year’s event. The list includes Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss.
Alongside performances from these artists, the 2020 festival will feature songwriters Tony Lane, James T Slater. Also, this year adding in the after party stage featuring DJ Cliffy D and Matt Dillon.
“We are beyond excited about the amazing talent involved in this year’s Lynchburg Music Fest,” said Jonny Hill, Founder and owner of Lynchburg Music Fest. “We’re proud to showcase these artists and everything Southern Tennessee has to offer.” “Going into year three of the event we couldn’t be more excited and thankful for the opportunity and support, this is going to be the biggest year yet and we hope to see everyone who can make it out and enjoy the experience.”
Lynchburg Music Fest was born out of owner Jonny Hill’s vision of bringing together both top talent and up-and-coming musicians in the area for a true celebration of music, whiskey, and small town America. The Fest is a culmination of songwriter competitions “Shine On Series” and “Songcrafters Series” in several neighboring cities leading up to the main event. The inaugural Lynchburg Music Fest in 2019 was the first music festival of this caliber ever in the known history of nostalgic and historic Lynchburg. With Jack Daniels as the premier partner its first year, Lynchburg Music Fest has expanded to partner with multiple upcoming and established distilleries in the region and more than 50 local vendors, with plans to continue to forge new relationships with local and regional businesses each year.
Year two took place in October of 2021 in Music Hollow. The 2nd annual Lynchburg Music Fest was three days of music and camping featuring performances by Justin Moore, Kip Moore, Josh Turner, Riley Green, Tyler Farr, Travis Denning, Danielle Bradbery and many more. Lynchburg Music Fest also had a surprise guest appearance and performance by Lee Brice and was an awesome addition to the lineup.
New this year, the Fest will feature the Lynchburg Music Fest Rodeo on Saturday to give attendees a lot more added value and activities to do on top of the music. The Ranch Rodeo is being brought by ZK Ranches and is a 4-man team competition Team Roping Rodeo. There will be 4-man teams competing for a $10,000 purse. This event will run on Saturday around noon and will be included in all Weekend Lynchburg Music Fest Passes. If one chooses to just go to the Ranch Rodeo, it will be $15 for entry. The Jack Daniel’s Club Select tent with an acoustic stage; and many more activities, sponsors and vendors to add to the experience. In addition, this year an after party stage each night starting at 10:30 to midnight to keep the party going.