Situated in the picturesque Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continues to produce George Dickel Tennessee Whisky using the same techniques that company founder George A. Dickel brought to the valley during the late 1800s.

Today, visitors to the distillery located at 1950 Cascade Hollow Road, Tullahoma, can enjoy a guided tour of the facility to learn the ins and outs of the iconic Tennessee-made brand.

