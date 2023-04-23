Goo Goo Cluster 01.jpg
With a combination of peanuts, caramel and marshmallow nougat all covered with milk chocolate, it is no wonder Tennessee’s own Goo Goo Cluster is as popular now as when it was first invented in downtown Nashville in 1912.

Known as the first combination candy bar, the chocolatey treat is still made in its hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. 

