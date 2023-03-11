The lights were on bright in the Tullahoma High School auditorium for the Miss Tullahoma pageants this past week.
Crowned Miss Tullahoma 2023 was Addison Elizabeth Mahaffey, succeeding Mary-Kathryn Marie Stroop in the role.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 9:11 pm
Dozens of girls put on their best evening gowns and smiles as they competed for the crowns for Miss Tullahoma, Junior Miss Tullahoma and Little Miss Tullahoma.
The first pageant was the Junior Miss Tullahoma pageant, with the new Junior Miss Tullahoma being Jadalyn May Cashion. She succeeds Brooklyn Danay Hampton for the crown. Her court is made up of first runner-up Savannah Ashby Overcast, second runner-up Marlee Rhiann Chessor, third runner-up Zoie Alexis Lynne Roberts and fourth runner-up Hallie Grace Tipps.
Addison Elizabeth Mahaffey was crowned Miss Tullahoma 2023, succeeding Alyvia Rose Howard. Her court is made up of first runner-up Hannah Aleene Chessor, second runner-up Brooklyn Danay Hampton, third runner-up Jaiden Brianna Keith and fourth runner-up Alivia Ann Bowen.
The final pageant of the evening was Little Miss Tullahoma, where Kailynn Nicole Fouch was crowned the new Little Miss Tullahoma, succeeding Brooklyn Danay Hampton. Her court is made up of first runner-up Ella Nicole Gessler, second runner-up McKinlee Belle Riddle, third runner-up Emory Grace Ratliff and fourth runner-up Mia Elizabeth Webb.
This year’s pageants were a commemorative occasion as not only was this year marking the pageants’ 60th anniversary but it was also Sharon Woodard’s 20th year as pageant coordinator, where she was honored for her years of helping to put the pageants together. Assisting her this year with both Little Miss and Junior Miss Tullahoma was Anna Le and Peyton Sells, and this year’s emcee was Emelie Malmstrom.
All photos were provided by Candy Couch.
