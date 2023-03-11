The lights were on bright in the Tullahoma High School auditorium for the Miss Tullahoma pageants this past week.

Crowned Miss Tullahoma 2023 was Addison Elizabeth Mahaffey, succeeding Mary-Kathryn Marie Stroop in the role.

Junior Miss Tullahoma 2023 Court

From left are third runner up Zoie Alexis Lynne Roberts, first runner up Savannah Ashby Overcast, Junior Miss Tullahoma 2023 Jadalyn May Cashion, second runner up Marlee Rhiann Chessor and fourth runner up Hallie Grace Tipps. 
Little Miss Tullahoma 2023 Court

From left are third runner up Emory Grace Ratliff, first runner up Ella Nicole Gessler, Little Miss Tullahoma 2023 Kailynn Nicole Fouch, second runner up McKinlee Belle Riddle and fourth runner up Mia Elizabeth Webb. 
Sharon Woodard with Ushers

From left are Danny Martinez, Landen Parkerson, Braden Powers, Matt Swiger, Will Swiger and pageant coordinator Sharon Woodard. 

