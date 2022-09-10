Bring out your beards. The Tullahoma News along with its five sister papers celebrated all things beards this past week in observance of World Beard Day that was marked on Sept. 3. The first Saturday, irrespective of the date, is considered beard day. It is the day for celebrating beards. Sporting a beard is considered a sign of masculinity in many cultures.

On World Beard Day, it is customary for the bearded members of a family to relax and partake in no jobs or chores. The beardless members of the family traditionally show their support by waiting on the bearded hand and foot.

