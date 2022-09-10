Bring out your beards. The Tullahoma News along with its five sister papers celebrated all things beards this past week in observance of World Beard Day that was marked on Sept. 3. The first Saturday, irrespective of the date, is considered beard day. It is the day for celebrating beards. Sporting a beard is considered a sign of masculinity in many cultures.
On World Beard Day, it is customary for the bearded members of a family to relax and partake in no jobs or chores. The beardless members of the family traditionally show their support by waiting on the bearded hand and foot.
Facial hair facts show that 33% of men in America and 55% of men all over the world have facial hair.
Given the popularity of beards, the digital media department conducted an impromptu contest to determine the best beard in the five county Lakeway area that includes Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Grundy and Moore counties.
Nominations were taken during Beard Day and then the public was allowed to vote on Facebook for their favorite. Once the fury was through flying, Lary Quick (Yes, just one ‘r’ in Larry), reader of the Elk Valley Times in Lincoln County was voted the inaugural Lakeway Beard Champion. For his beard he won a gift box from The Standard in Manchester.
Lary, with one ‘r’, more than doubled his closest competitor as he garnered 599 votes. Dylan Mooney, Grundy County Herald reader, took second with 209 votes. He finished scant votes ahead of Jeremy Raby of Tullahoma who had 204 votes. Fellow Tullahoma resident Corey Damron got Honorable Mention with 170 votes.
Keep an eye on the Tullahoma News website and Facebook page for future impromptu contests.