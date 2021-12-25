Before she left school for the winter holiday, Arianna Marin received an extra Christmas blessing when she was notified she will be a featured artist in the 14th annual Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition at Lipscomb University.
“It’s really crazy,” the Tullahoma High School freshman said of the distinction. “At first my mom told me that she had good news to tell me about the contest. I got excited, because I thought I had placed third or somewhere. She just casually told me that I won. I was so excited and speechless. I couldn’t believe it.”
For the last 13 years the art exhibition has showcased exemplary middle and high school student artwork from around Middle Tennessee. The professionally juried competition will be held in the Lipscomb University School of Art & Design’s John C. Hutcheson Gallery from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18.
THS art teacher Kelly Orr said Arianna is the first student she’s had to qualify for the event since she has taught high school art classes in Tullahoma.
“I’m excited that she’s been able to receive that honor and to have that bestowed on her,” Orr said. “I can’t wait to see her artwork up there at Lipscomb. Hopefully, if her artwork wins, it will be displayed at the art show at Belmont University this coming summer at the Tennessee Arts Academy.”
Arianna’s mother, Christina Marin, said she is unbelievably proud of her daughter and her artistic ability, which she said Arianna has been developing since she was a small child.
“Arianna has been exploring specifically fine art since she was around 8, however, I remember her drawing for hours at a time as early as age 3,” she told The News. “When she was 10 she started professionally selling and donating her artwork and won the yearbook cover in her elementary school in California at age 9.”
Arianna said she has used her art as an opportunity to be creative outside of the confines of school classes. She has worked with multiple different techniques, and the technique she used for her entry piece was a newer one, called gouache paints, she has been exploring recently. Gouache paints used opaque pigments ground into water and then thickened with a glue-like substance. The result of using the paints is a style of painting similar to watercolor painting that does not show as much of the paper underneath when dry.
“It was one of the first times that I had used gouache paints, because I thought it would be fun,” she said. “So I put together a painting of a person.”
According to her mother, Arianna has been working with gouache and watercolor paints both, but she is also talented with markers and pencils for drawing.
“She’s also experimented with ceramic and clay as well,” Christina said.
As her mother, Christina said she has seen her daughter grow as both a person and as an artist through her years working with different mediums.
“She has grown tremendously over the years,” she told The News. “She’s been doing her artwork with a focused and driven mindset. She initially started drawing at a young age to help her cope with her social anxiety, and it gradually grew into a profession.”
When she received the notification from Arianna’s teacher that her daughter would be featured in the Lipscomb exhibition, Christina said she nearly couldn’t wait for Arianna to get home to share the news.
“I was extremely happy and eager for her to get home from school so I could tell her,” she said. “Seeing the look and smile on her face when I read her Mrs. Orr’s email was the best part of our year!”
Arianna and Orr plan to visit the exhibition once it opens in January to see her work displayed in a professional setting. Orr added that she was excited to see the other artwork on display as well as to see where Arianna’s talents take her in her future.
“The fact that she’s a freshman and getting this honor is incredible,” Orr said. “I only have a few freshmen in class. For her to be a freshman and be that talented, I’m excited to see what she produces by the time she’s a senior.”
Marin’s mother is also excited to see where her daughter’s talents take her.
“I, of course, love all her work,” she said. “I would have to say that what is my favorite is watching her grow in her confidence through her art. She’s such a sweet and sensitive child, so to see her confidence skyrocket while remaining humble is really my most favorite part of her talents.”