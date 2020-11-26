The Coffee County UT-TSU Extension Office will host a Master Gardener course for interested green thumbs beginning in February, officials announced. Classes will be taught both in-person and virtually in order to accommodate for COVID-19 safety protocols.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn from leading researchers and specialists how to best care for their soil, garden and surrounding ecosystem while taking the course. They will then put their education into practice in the communities through participation in service projects spearheaded by the Crimson Clover Master Gardener Association.
Applications for the course are available now and will continue to be available until Dec. 15. Interested applicants can pick up a physical application at the UT-TSU Extension Office, located at 1331 McArther St. in Manchester, or applications can be downloaded online at tiny.utk.edu/ccmga.
For more information, visit the website or contact Anna Duncan at aduncan@utk.edu.