Matilda the Musical

Residents looking to be transported to a new world and experience “quite extraordinary qualities of brilliance” can join South Jackson Performing Arts Center this weekend for “Matilda the Musical.”

Starting Friday, July 7, the South Jackson Performing Arts for Children and Teens (PACT) will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” for two weekends starting July 7 – 9 and July 14 – 16. Show time will be at 7 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday showings and 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday showings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for youth in advance and $22 and $20 at the door, respectively. Online ticket purchases will close two hours before each show. 

