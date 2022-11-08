The wait is over as McAlister’s Deli held its grand opening this past Monday to a large turnout waiting in line for a taste in genuine hospitality.
The deli restaurant makes its home in the former Radio Shack, located at 1501 N. Jackson St. next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn, where renovations and construction started in August.
To mark the occasion for its opening, McAlister’s Deli held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony just before it opened its doors to the public, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. As part of the grand opening, the first 135 customers who stopped by for handcraft sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads and so on received free McAlister’s Deli famous sweet tea for a year.
According to the restaurant’s general manager Marc Mawn, the line began in the morning between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. He noted that the opening was amazing.
“We did really, really well. I am stoked to be here,” Mawn said.
Franchisee Southern Rock Restaurant CEO and owner David Blackburn shared the same sediment with the local turnout of the grand opening.
“As the A-Team would said, ‘I love it when a plan comes together,’ and when you finally get all the screws turned and the doors open you start attracting folks, Blackburn said.
He added that McAlister’s Deli has 65 “fantastic, phenomenal” team members who cannot wait to serve the community.
As for what’s ahead for McAlister’s Deli, both Blackburn and Mawn said they are looking forward to working with and making connections within the community by working with schools and participating with civic organizations.
“Our success everywhere is our connection in the community,” Blackburn said, noting the callouts of Tullahoma inside the restaurant. “We try to do that in every community and we try to poster our general manager that runs the unit to really be in the dining room and getting to know their guests. For us, kind of what sets us apart from a lot of others is our ability to build that community relationship.”
McAlister’s Deli did take a step in building a relationship by hosting its Community Heroes Day where the restaurant invited teachers, PTO members, medical professionals, veterans, first responders, military personnel, truck drivers and friends and family members of the staff to a complimentary lunch and dinner. Blackburn said not only was it a chance to connect with those who support the community but to help the staff get some practice in.
“It’s nice to give back while we’re practicing,” he said.
Blackburn added during his 43-year career of opening restaurants, the McAlister’s Deli grand opening in Tullahoma had the largest turnout of chamber of commerce ambassadors.
“It’s really cool to have the community to come out day one and help a new business open. We appreciate that turnout support. It’s a great way to kick things off.”
Southern Rock Restaurants owns and currently operates over 130 McAlister’s Deli restaurants throughout 12 states including: Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and coming soon to Pennsylvania. Southern Rock Restaurants’ headquarters is located in Franklin and was founded in May 2011.