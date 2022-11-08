McAlister's Ribbon Cutting

McAlister’s Deli celebrated its grand opening Monday, Nov. 7, with a bang of confetti as General Manager Marc Mawn cut the ribbon for the restaurant’s new home in Tullahoma. 

 Kyle Murphy photo

The wait is over as McAlister’s Deli held its grand opening this past Monday to a large turnout waiting in line for a taste in genuine hospitality.

The deli restaurant makes its home in the former Radio Shack, located at 1501 N. Jackson St. next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn, where renovations and construction started in August.

McAlister's interior