Tech. Sgt. Devonta McGee

Tech. Sgt. Devonta McGee

Tech. Sgt. Devonta McGee, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Financial Management at Arnold Air Force Base, was recently honored as a Star Performer by Air Force Materiel Command for his job performance throughout the first quarter of 2023.

Stationed at Arnold AFB, the headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, since November 2019, McGee is responsible for in-processing all AEDC Department of Defense civilian new hires and military personnel with travel entitlements, overseeing the Defense Travel System for AEDC as the Lead Defense Travel Administrator, and managing Government Travel Card entitlements for AEDC.