Tech. Sgt. Devonta McGee, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Financial Management at Arnold Air Force Base, was recently honored as a Star Performer by Air Force Materiel Command for his job performance throughout the first quarter of 2023.
Stationed at Arnold AFB, the headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, since November 2019, McGee is responsible for in-processing all AEDC Department of Defense civilian new hires and military personnel with travel entitlements, overseeing the Defense Travel System for AEDC as the Lead Defense Travel Administrator, and managing Government Travel Card entitlements for AEDC.
McGee said he was “very surprised” by the AFMC honor. The recognition also netted him a three-day pass which, according to AEDC Financial Operations Chief Jennifer Burdett, who nominated McGee for the award, was well-earned for his work over the first quarter.
“I nominated Tech. Sgt. McGee because he has been almost singlehandedly running the Financial Services Office shop which handles military in-processing and out-processing, military and civilian Permanent Change of Station travel, and both the Defense Travel System and Government Travel Charge Card programs,” Burdett said. “During this period, despite the heavy workload and a learning curve, I have received numerous comments from AEDC personnel telling me of the outstanding job that Tech. Sgt. McGee had done.”
McGee deferred credit, instead acknowledging Burdett for creating an environment that has allowed him and others in the Financial Management to flourish and succeed.
“Mrs. Burdett is very inspirational and gives the team excellent motivation to achieve our goals,” he said. “I appreciate the clarity she provides for certain tasks while having a positive attitude, which encourages me to have a positive attitude.”
Throughout his 14 years on active duty, McGee has been stationed at several Comptroller Squadrons, or CPTSs, both stateside and internationally. These include the 14th CPTS, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi; 52nd CPTS, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; 11th CPTS, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; and 31st CPTS, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.
McGee said he has relished his time at Arnold and the opportunities his work has afforded him to assist fellow Airmen.
“I enjoy helping our Airmen and think it is important to make their transitions easier by providing support for in-processing and travel entitlements,” he said.