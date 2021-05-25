For Pastor Tim McGehee, preaching the gospel runs in his blood as he is a third generation minister, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
This year, Tim marks two decades as pastor of Grace Baptist Church. He went into the ministry after his father, Joe McGehee and grandfather, Howard, paved the way behind the pulpit.
Most recently he helped his congregation be named Tullahoma’s Finest Church while also garnering the honor of best pastor.
“I am so grateful that the people of Tullahoma voted me Tullahoma’s Finest Pastor,” Tim said while reflecting his nearly 20 years here come October. “I have so much invested in this city and its people.”
He and his wife Kim and their two daughters, Hannah and Katie Beth, moved to Tullahoma from Camden in October 2001, meaning they will celebrate 20 years here this coming October.
“This is home now, this is where my girls grew up and graduated high school from,” he said, noting his daughter Hannah is married to Mark Brown (son of Michael Brown, Worship Pastor at Grace) and they have two daughters, Margo and Sloan. Katie Beth is a senior at Union University in Jackson. His wife Kim is Director of the church’s daytime preschool.
While excited about celebrating his 20th anniversary as pastor later this year, Tim said he enjoys his participation the community where he pastors. Tim serves as one of the police department chaplains here and also works as a hospital chaplain. He has served as his daughters’ softball and elementary basketball coach and sidelines as a TSSAA referee.
In the Baptist Church, Tim has served as Vice President of the Tennessee Baptist Convention, been a member of the TBC Executive Board and was the Tennessee Baptist Pastors Conference President in 2017-18. He is currently a Trustee on the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home Board and moderator of the Duck River Baptist Association.
Tim wants people to know that if they are looking for a church home, they are always welcome to come visit Grace Baptist Church, located at 1901 Ovoca Road.