Catherine Murray has supported the Tullahoma community for decades. Murray owns McMurr’s, a print and copy shop which began as a DJ service in 1997. On Apr. 28, McMurr’s celebrated 26 years in business.
Murray loves helping the community, supporting children and adults.
“I have always been a person that felt like it was important to help others by sharing your talents or knowledge,” Murray said. “I think that started in first grade when I would stay behind at recess to help a student that was having problems.
"Who does that?" she laughs.
Murray has performed and raised funds 17 times for local nonprofits through her show “HIStory Told By Her – A Tribute to Michael Jackson”.
Through the years, Murray has supported numerous programs and organizations, including Distinguished Young Women; Read Across America Bel-Aire Elementary School; Project Graduation for Tullahoma and Franklin County; Free Dental Day – Tullahoma Cares; 2011-2013 Camp Director for Camp Diversity; and Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition. She DJs or emcees for the Citywide Glick and Woods Easter Egg Hunt; Highland Rim Kiwanis Club 41A Music Festival; Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Membership Celebration; The Library Summer Reading Program; South Jackson Civic Center Oktoberfest; and the Annual Bel-Aire Walk-A-Thon glow party.
She has served on local boards, including the Literacy Council; South Jackson Civic Center Executive Board of Directors; Motlow Community College Early Childhood Education Committee; Board of Directors for the Hands-on Science Center; Tullahoma Planning Commission Appointee; and the Board of Directors of the Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce.
“My time is very limited, so if I am serving or participating in anything, it is important to me in some way,” Murray said. “And my biggest passion is being a CEO for Jack T. Farrar Elementary.”
She praised her staff.
“Shannon Rich has been at McMurr's since 2018,” Murray said. “She is a realtor but is at the shop when she is available. She also writes all of our funny radio commercials. Paris Watson has done a fabulous job in her short time of being with McMurr's. She is a 2022 graduate of Tullahoma High School and currently enrolled at Motlow State Community College. She has been here since graduating. I have two THS students that joined us a couple of months ago. Alijah and Prudence have been a tremendous addition to the team, and I love watching them grow every day.”
Murray thanked her family for the support and encouragement.
“I cannot say enough about the support I receive from my family,” she said. “They are always behind me regardless of the ‘harebrained’ ideas I come up with. I had a big show of support at my recent 2023 Michael Jackson show. I had all four of my sisters, four nieces, a great nephew, and a cousin all from out of town to support the event. In the past, several siblings have flown in to support other milestones, like the day I moved to my current location, and the night I was the opening act for Hal Ketchum.”
The April 28 anniversary and customer appreciation day offered savings, food and prizes.
“I have done this one-day event since 2004 when I opened the printing portion of McMurr's, and it is always supported by the community. Most of our products and services are 50% off in addition to other specials.”
Murray is proud to have been voted as the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 Tullahoma's Finest Print and Design Shop.
“Everyone here works really hard, and our top priority is customer service. Thank you to everyone that voted.”