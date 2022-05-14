Print and copy shop McMurr’s recently hit the big milestone with its 25-year anniversary as a business in Tullahoma.
To celebrate the silver anniversary, both the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Chamber of Commerce held a joint anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony at the shop’s location at 101 W. Ogee St. on Friday, April 29.
Sole owner of McMurr’s Catherine “Cat” Murray celebrated the anniversary throughout the day with attendees made up of customers, friends and family with “Customer Appreciation Day” where selected items and services were 50% off.
McMurr’s is a copy center. The business copies and faxes everything from business cards to blueprints. McMurr’s also prints invitations, signs, and banners and so on. Murray said she also does other niche things as a well to help other people.
“My whole thing for being here is to help people, as always used to say ‘I’m a Kinko’s on steroids,” Murray said.
McMurr’s wasn’t always a print and copy shop, as Murray started her business as a DJ company, which she still does. She said McMurr’s kind of morphed into a business of things she knows how to do and that’s where it is today.
“I didn’t know what I was doing when I opened the door,” she said. “I knew nothing about this business. I just opened the door for something different because I was bored.”
After cutting the ribbon, Murray thanked everyone who stopped by and acknowledged some of her long-time customers, which she said was one of the highlights of the day for her, noting she has known some of customers since they were children and has DJed some of their weddings, high school graduations, and college graduations.
“That is just one of the most awesome things for me to see those kids progress through life,” Murray said. “Some of them I have known since they were in kindergarten.”
For the next 25 years, Murray said she is looking forward to helping people for whatever they need, including helping them recover deleted photos from non-Apple phones.
McMurr’s is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday. For more, call 931-461-0034 or visit mcmurr.com.