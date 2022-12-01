Last burial in the cemetery

The last burial in the Shasteen Cemetery on Devils Step Island of M.E. McCoy in 1910.

Walking onto Devils Step Island offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.   

At the heart of the Devils Step sits a cemetery, a final resting place that at one time was dry ground in the Awalt Valley, a rural farming community that stretched from Winchester northwest to the county lines with Moore and Coffee counties. The valley is now covered by water, a consequence of closing the flood gates on Tims Ford Dam in 1970. As topography would have it, the hilltop is one of the few high points that were left undisturbed in the inundated valley. Generations of the Shasteen family, early settlers of Franklin County, are buried there.  

Early map showing impoundment

Judy Phillips

Judy Phillips is with the Franklin County Archives, and she grew up in the Awalt Community.
Children playing in Hurricane Creek

Lake filling up

Gate to the Shasteen Cemetery

Gate to the Shasteen Cemetery.