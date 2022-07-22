Midsummer SJ Street Band

South Jackson Street Band 

 Photo provided

Tullahoma residents looking to dance the night away can make their way to South Jackson Civic Center’s annual Midsummer Night Swing Ice Cream Social this Thursday night.

The annual event is set to take place on July 28 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages 6-12 and children under 5 years of age are free. Admission cost includes one free ice cream.