Tullahoma residents looking to dance the night away can make their way to South Jackson Civic Center’s annual Midsummer Night Swing Ice Cream Social this Thursday night.
The annual event is set to take place on July 28 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages 6-12 and children under 5 years of age are free. Admission cost includes one free ice cream.
The event will kick off with a free dance class at 6:30 p.m. before the 21-member South Jackson Street Band takes the stage. The band got its start in the late 1970s as the civic center’s house band before transitioning into playing outside gigs as it developed into a classic jazz big band. Bob Carter is credited as founding the band, along with other musicians like Don Jensen and Grady Saunders. The band is currently led by Allen Johnson with Peggy Burton and Jerry Anderson fronting the band as the singers.
Following intermission will be the dance competition, where prizes will be awarded for Waltz, Swing, Foxtrot and Rumba. South Jackson encourages attendees to bring their own lawn chair to enjoy the event. Full concessions and bar will be available, so no outside drinks or food is allowed.
In case of rain, the event will be moved to the auditorium.