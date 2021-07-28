Tullahoma residents took a trip back in time last Thursday, July 22, as South Jackson Civic Center held its annual ice cream social Midsummer Night’s Swing: Searcy’s Summer Soirée.
This year’s ice cream social event was dedicated to the honor, life and legacy of Tullahoma resident and South Jackson original Mary Searcy Couch Hopkins.
The event was held at the Patio Stage Thursday where the South Jackson Street Band took the stage at 7 p.m. playing music from the 1940s. Throughout the night attendees came up and danced while various acts joined the South Jackson Street Band to perform for the audience including the Andrews Sisters performing “Boogie Woogie Bungle Boy,” Alderman Sernobia McGee as Etta James, SJCC Executive Chairman Greg Gressel as Dooley Wilson, county commissioner Lynn Sebourn as Bob Hope, Peggy Welsh as Ella Fitzgerald and the Rockettes.
The evening concluded with a special dance competition where couples danced the night away to win various prizes provided by SJCC.