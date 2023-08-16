Midsummer new night.jpg

There will be no need to be dancing in the rain as South Jackson Performing Arts Center has announced the annual Midsummer Night’s Swing Ice Cream Social has been rescheduled to Thu, Sept. 14.

The annual event was originally set to take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. However, due to the storms that blew through Tullahoma, South Jackson officials made the decision to postpone the event and reschedule it to the new date of Sept. 14. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside to the main stage.

