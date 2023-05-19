Miss Tullahoma 2023 Court

South Jackson Civic Association and Tullahoma City Schools have announced that the Miss Tullahoma Pageant will be returning home to where it first began – South Jackson Performing Arts Center. 

“For 60 years the pageant has been a well-loved institution for the City of Tullahoma and we are excited to continue that tradition with the pageant” Greg Gressel, South Jackson Civic Association Executive Director and Chairman, said.  

