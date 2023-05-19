South Jackson Civic Association and Tullahoma City Schools have announced that the Miss Tullahoma Pageant will be returning home to where it first began – South Jackson Performing Arts Center.
“For 60 years the pageant has been a well-loved institution for the City of Tullahoma and we are excited to continue that tradition with the pageant” Greg Gressel, South Jackson Civic Association Executive Director and Chairman, said.
“What a storied and treasured tradition Miss Tullahoma has been for so many generations of Tullahomans,” Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick said. “The pageant has created lasting memories for us all in some way or another. I am thrilled that Mr. Gressel and his staff at South Jackson will now be the overseers of the event, placing their special touch and class to make it even more festive and memorable. I cannot wait for the 2024 Miss Tullahoma pageant to debut on the South Jackson stage.”
Longtime director of the Miss Tullahoma Pageant Sharon Woodard echoed the same excitement and said she is thrilled that the creative team at South Jackson Performing Arts Center have decided to carry on the great tradition that Miss Tullahoma.
“I have enjoyed the last 20 years of putting together this pageant for the young ladies at Tullahoma High School, the middle schools, and all the 4 to 6 year olds that have participated,” Woodard said. “A special thank you to all of our great volunteers over the years that have supported this great tradition, we could not have done it without you! I have girls in my classroom already excited and discussing next year's pageant! I am so grateful we have an organization like SJPAC in the city of Tullahoma that is willing to keep this tradition alive. I will miss it, but I know it will be in the best hands!” Sharon Woodard, long time director of the Miss Tullahoma Pageant.”
Gressel added that South Jackson is excited to work with all the sponsors and volunteers from the past as they move forward with 2024 Miss Tullahoma.
“We will still have the opportunity for contestants to sign up through the schools and well at South Jackson PAC and other avenues.”
Gressel said to save the date as the Miss Tullahoma 2024 Pageant will take place on March 9, 2024, and the pageant will be a scholarship pageant for those contestants in 9th – 12th grades.