Miss Tullahoma pageants will take place Saturday, March 4 inside the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
The day will begin with the Junior Miss Tullahoma pageant starting at 1:30 p.m. Following that, the Little Miss Tullahoma contest will be held at 4:30 p.m. Then, concluding the evening will be the Miss Tullahoma pageant, which is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Individuals wanting to participate in each contest will be required to pay a $10 fee. Little Miss Tullahoma contestants need to be 4 to 6 years old on the day of the pageant. Junior Miss Tullahoma entrants need to be in sixth, seventh or eighth grade. The Miss Tullahoma pageant is for ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders who are enrolled at Tullahoma High School or homeschooled in Tullahoma.
Parents wanting to sign up their child for the Little Miss Tullahoma and Miss Tullahoma pageant can do so until Feb. 27 at Tullahoma High School. Individuals signing up for the Little Miss Tullahoma contest can do so by seeing Tabitha Stinnett in the main office. Those registering for the Miss Tullahoma pageant need to pay Sharon Woodard in the Garrison Wing of the high school.
Those wanting to sign up for the Junior Miss Tullahoma contest can do so at either East or West Middle School until Feb. 27. Further instructions for the pageant will be given upon registration.
Those individuals who have questions or need further information are told to contact Sharon Woodard at 931-273-5072.