Miss Tullahoma Court
Photo provided

Miss Tullahoma pageants will take place Saturday, March 4 inside the Tullahoma High School auditorium.

The day will begin with the Junior Miss Tullahoma pageant starting at 1:30 p.m. Following that, the Little Miss Tullahoma contest will be held at 4:30 p.m. Then, concluding the evening will be the Miss Tullahoma pageant, which is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.