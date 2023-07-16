Lexie, a beloved family pet missing for over five weeks, was reunited with her owner last Thursday morning in nearby Grundy County.
“I hope someone gets a blessing from this and encouragement to never give up,” Tracy City resident Cassie Shrum.
The family’s ordeal began five weeks and three days prior to July 6. Shrum was preparing for a weeklong vacation to Gatlinburg and had taken her dogs, Lexie, a 4-year-old Blue Heeler, and Archer, a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, to a friend’s house off Northcutt’s Cove Road in Beersheba Springs where they would stay until she returned.
Vacation immediately interrupted: upon arrival in Gatlinburg, Shrum received a call from her friend that both dogs had run away and could not be found.
“I called my mother and brother and they went out to look for them,” said Shrum.
Archer was located, but Lexie was not. Family members returned to the area throughout the week to search for the Blue Heeler, but to no avail.
Shrum believes that Lexie, not knowing that Archer had been found, was looking for her four-legged companion.
As soon as she got home from her trip, Shrum headed from Tracy City to Beersheba Springs to search for Lexie.
“We went through walking trails, searched the woods, walked the main roads, and knocked on doors for two weeks,” Shrum said. “I heard from the mail lady that she had seen Lexie near Killian’s Chapel Church, so I paid for an infrared drone to look for her from above.”
The drone was launched from the church to search the surrounding area. It was suggested that Shrum look in a barn near the site. Shrum and her “Pa” [Ralph Shrum], went to the barn in his truck.
“We saw her, and I immediately regretted not bringing my vehicle. I saw her but she took off,” Shrum said. “We kept looking, I’ve spent more time in Beersheba in the last few weeks than my entire life. The whole community has been helping me search for her.”
Like many pet owners whose animals have gone missing, Shrum posted information and pictures on Facebook and put flyers up in the area.
Terri Blakely saw one of the flyers and recognized Lexie as the dog that had been coming to her property early in the mornings. She contacted Shrum and they hatched a plan. Shrum met with Blakely and left food, toys, and a sweater in the hopes she would return to eat and would recognize her owner’s scent. Shrum returned the next morning with the intent of just waiting next to the bowl of food.
“Before I could even get out of the car, I heard something pawing at my car. I looked out my driver’s side window and there she was. She wouldn’t even let me step out, she jumped right in my lap,” Shrum said.
Archer was extremely anxious while Lexie was gone. Shrum said he was exhibiting behaviors that were unlike him, getting into the trash and tearing up blinds.
“He would sit on the couch looking out the window looking for her,” Shrum explained. “He is happy to see her, and she is happy to know he’s okay.”
The delighted pet owner expressed gratitude to the community, Blakely and all those who helped her search and didn’t give up.
“A lot of people don’t get their dogs back after they’ve been gone that long. She was gone a little over five weeks and I wasn’t sure if I would ever see her again. It’s a miracle. I’d rather spend my worst day with her than my best day without her,” said Shrum.