Cassie Shrum and dogs

Never give up hope – that’s the message Tracy City resident Cassie Shrum wants to share with others who are looking for their missing pets. Her Blue Heeler was found after more than five weeks.

Lexie, a beloved family pet missing for over five weeks, was reunited with her owner last Thursday morning in nearby Grundy County.

“I hope someone gets a blessing from this and encouragement to never give up,” Tracy City resident Cassie Shrum.

