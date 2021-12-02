The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Mistletoe Mile run/walk, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, has been canceled.
According to Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley, the cancellation was prompted by a few factors, including low participation and other logistical hurdles.
The 1-mile run/walk was set to take place approximately one hour prior to the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade along the Jackson Street parade route, but after not getting quite the number of signups the chamber had anticipated, chamber officials pulled the plug on the 2021 event and have set their focus on 2022.